Indian IT, telecom safe-haven bets amid coronavirus scare: BNP Paribas

Global equity markets are likely to remain volatile in the near-term as coronavirus epidemic fears persist, but this can be used to accumulate stocks at lower levels, argue leading market experts.

The markets, they say, expect the Chinese economy to rebound strongly in the second quarter of calendar year 2020 (CY20), which in turn, will drive the global frontline indices higher. “The base case on the Coronavirus remains that the rate of infections in China is slowing and that the majority of cases remain confined to the unfortunate Hubei province. Still there are obvious risks to ...