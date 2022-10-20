JUST IN
IndusInd Bank dips 6% on profit booking post September quarter results
Indian markets set to post worst Samvat show in 7 yrs; smallcaps outperform

FPIs offloaded nearly Rs 2 trillion ($265 billion) in Indian equities during Samvat 2078, data show.

Deepak Korgaonkar & Puneet Wadhwa  |  Mumbai / New Delhi 

samvat, stock market, diwali, hindu calendar
samvat, stock market, diwali, hindu calendar

Indian equity markets are set to post their worst performance in a Samvat in the past years (since Samvat 2071) with the frontline indices – the Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex – declining around 2 per cent each. Earlier in Samvat 2071, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had dropped 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

WATCH VIDEO: Which stocks should you bet on in Samvat 2079?

Read our full coverage on Samvat 2078

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 10:04 IST

