Indians sell record amount of old gold as prices hit 7-year-high

Indian consumers are selling their old gold after prices hit a seven-year high, said the on Thursday citing data for June.

A council report said Indian consumers sold 37.9 tonnes of old gold in June quarter, which was the highest quarterly sale after the September 2016 quarter.

Gold jewellery sold or repurchased as new or for remaking is not calculated in this sale. Gold price crossed $1400 per ounce in global market in June--a six-year high that continues till date. A 2.5 per cent increase in import duty made gold even costlier.

Annually, the sale of old gold or supply of scrap likely to be at a seven-year high and may rise to 100 tonnes in the country, according to P R Somasundaram, managing director, India, at the

India’s gold demand jumped by 13 per cent to 213.2 tonnes for the April – June quarter 2019 compared to 189.2 tonnes for the corresponding period last year.

“The increase in India’s gold demand during April-June quarter can be attributed only to the price decline in April and May which consumers found an opportunity to accumulate their metal holding,” said Somasundaram.

Robust trade promotions and a higher number of auspicious days also helped occasional gold buying which resulted into an increase in jewellery demand during the quarter.

However, the price rise in June and an unfounded expectation of a import duty cut in the fiscal budget, brought demand to a virtual standstill when the quarter ended.

Globally central banks buying and increased buying by financial investors who buy gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) have supported demand, said the demand trend report.

Central banks bought 224.4 tonnes gold in Q2 2019 taking their first half buying to 374.1 tonnes, the largest net H1 increase in global gold reserves in our data series. In a continuation of recent trends, buying was spread across a diverse range of – largely emerging market – countries, said the report.

Holdings of gold-backed ETFs grew 67.2t in Q2 to a six-year high of 2,548t following Continued geopolitical instability, dovish commentary on monetary policy from central banks, and the rallying gold price in June were the main factors driving inflows into the sector.