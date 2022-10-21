Indices finish in green for 6th straight day; bank, FMCG stocks up

The and defied gravity for the sixth session on the trot on Friday as healthy corporate earnings and fresh foreign fund inflows offset negative cues from global .



Recovering after a sharp sell-off in later afternoon trade, the 30-share BSE ended 104.25 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 59,307.15.



Similarly, the broader NSE rose 12.35 points or 0.07 per cent to 17,576.30.



was the star performer among the constituents, soaring 8.96 per cent after the company on Thursday reported a 66.29 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 5,625.25 crore, driven by a substantial decrease in bad loan provisions and margin expansion.





The other major winners from the 30-share pack were ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, Titan and UltraTech Cement.



However, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, ITC and Reliance Industries were among the laggards, shedding as much as 3.20 per cent.



On a weekly basis, the Sensex climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39 per cent, while the gained 390.60 points or 2.27 per cent.

