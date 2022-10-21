Indices finish in green for 6th straight day; bank, FMCG stocks up

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q2 preview: Profit may rise over 40% YoY on low provisions
Axis AMC sacks chief dealer Viresh Joshi over front-running allegations
Axis Bank Q1 result today: A look at the numbers in the last four quarters
Axis Bank Q1 review: Why did shares fall 3.5% despite 91% surge in profit?
Can weak operational performance in Q4 delay Axis Bank's re-rating?
-
The Sensex and Nifty defied gravity for the sixth session on the trot on Friday as healthy corporate earnings and fresh foreign fund inflows offset negative cues from global markets.
Recovering after a sharp sell-off in later afternoon trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 104.25 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 59,307.15.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 12.35 points or 0.07 per cent to 17,576.30.
Axis Bank was the star performer among the Sensex constituents, soaring 8.96 per cent after the company on Thursday reported a 66.29 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 5,625.25 crore, driven by a substantial decrease in bad loan provisions and margin expansion.
The other major winners from the 30-share pack were ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, Titan and UltraTech Cement.
However, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, ITC and Reliance Industries were among the laggards, shedding as much as 3.20 per cent.
On a weekly basis, the Sensex climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39 per cent, while the Nifty gained 390.60 points or 2.27 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 23:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU