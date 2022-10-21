JUST IN
Diwali 2022: Dhanteras likely to see bumper demand for jewellery
Investor capitulation yet to show up in equity flows: Bank of America
Indices finish in green for 6th straight day; bank, FMCG stocks up

Recovering after a sharp sell-off in later afternoon trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 104.25 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 59,307.15.

The Sensex and Nifty defied gravity for the sixth session on the trot on Friday as healthy corporate earnings and fresh foreign fund inflows offset negative cues from global markets.

Recovering after a sharp sell-off in later afternoon trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 104.25 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 59,307.15.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 12.35 points or 0.07 per cent to 17,576.30.

Axis Bank was the star performer among the Sensex constituents, soaring 8.96 per cent after the company on Thursday reported a 66.29 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 5,625.25 crore, driven by a substantial decrease in bad loan provisions and margin expansion.

Chart

The other major winners from the 30-share pack were ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, Titan and UltraTech Cement.

However, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, ITC and Reliance Industries were among the laggards, shedding as much as 3.20 per cent.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39 per cent, while the Nifty gained 390.60 points or 2.27 per cent.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 23:03 IST

