Indices rise for 9th straight day, post longest-winning streak since 2018

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead, May 18: Top factors that could guide markets this week
Market Wrap, Oct 9: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, May 14: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, May 15: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Equities find their feet after March rampage on reassurance from Fed
-
The benchmark indices eked out gains to rise for the ninth straight day, as investors shrugged off concerns about a halt in Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine study and rising domestic inflation.
The Sensex closed up 0.1 per cent, or 31.71 points, at 40,625.51, after swinging between gains of 0.5 per cent and losses of 0.3 per cent following Johnson & Johnson’s announcement that its study had been temporarily halted because a clinical trial participant experienced an unexplained illness. The Nifty50 added three points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 11,934.50 — also edging higher for a ninth day.
The last time the Sensex had gained for nine straight sessions was in April 2018. It had, however, added only 4.2 per cent in those nine sessions. In September-October 2007, the index had ended in the green for 11 days in a row. Back then — during the height of the 2007-08 bull market — the Sensex had gained for 11 straight sessions and added 15.1 per cent.
The two gauges are close to erasing year-to-date losses, supported by inflows of around $580 million into Indian equities from foreign investors this month.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.2 per cent after falling by a similar magnitude earlier in the day.
Still, rising prices weighed on sentiment at a time when consumer confidence has plummeted to a record low. The data published Monday showed consumer-price inflation accelerated to 7.34 per cent last month, which was more than estimated and could prompt monetary policy makers to keep interest rates on hold for longer. This comes as the Centre has unveiled measures worth $6.6 billion to stimulate consumer demand.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU