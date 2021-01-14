Indigo Paints IPO to open on Jan 20; price band fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490

-
ALSO READ
Indigo Paints files papers with market regulator Sebi for Rs 1,000-cr IPO
Paint stocks in focus; Asian Paints, Berger Paints hit record highs
Asian Paints gains 3% in an otherwise weak market post June quarter results
RailTel to Indigo Paints: January likely to see IPOs worth Rs 8,000 crore
Berger Paints falls 4% as Q1 net profit slips 91% YoY; what brokerages say
-
Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints, on Thursday, said it has fixed a price band of Rs 1,488-1,490 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on January 20.
The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital, through its two funds -- SCI Investments IV and SCI Investments V -- and promoter Hemant Jalan.
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on January 22. The anchor investors' portion will be open for subscription on January 19, Indigo Paints said in a virtual press conference.
At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 1,170.16 crore, which comprises Rs 300 crore through fresh issuance of shares and Rs 870.16 crore through offer-for-sale.
Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders and there is a reservation of up to 70,000 equity shares for subscription for employees, who will get a discount of Rs 148 per equity share to the offer price.
Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares would be used for expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, for purchasing of tinting machines and gyro shakers and repayment/prepayment of borrowings.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.
The Pune-based company manufactures a range of decorative paints and has an extensive distribution network across the country.
As of September 30, 2020, the company has three manufacturing facilities located in Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU