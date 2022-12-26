Indigo, SpiceJet: After a dismal 2022, will aviation stocks soar in 2023?

In a precautionary move, amid rising cases of Covid-19 in China, neighbouring Asian countries and also few cities in the US and Europe, the government has imposed travel restrictions for air travellers from December 24. International passengers from 5 nations are subject to the random testing at the airport, and travellers fear the list may soon include more countries. READ MORE
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 12:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU