IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance, Bharti Airtel, Dish TV hit 52-week lows

UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital, Persistent Systems, Dilip Buildcon, Dish TV India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Indiabulls Real Estate, KEI Industries and India Cements, too, hit 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.
IndusInd Bank hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,538, down 2.5%, extending its 3% decline in past three trading days after the private sector lender declared its September quarter results (Q2FY19). The bank’s net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 9.2 billion, up just 5% year-on-year — the weakest quarterly growth since March 2008. IndusInd Bank prudentially provided Rs 2.75 billion towards an infrastructure sector account, which dragged down its Q2FY19 net profit growth.
Persistent Systems was the largest loser among the S&P BSE 500 index, falling 18% to Rs 540 after the company reported a 4.3% quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in dollar revenue at $118.23 million in Q2FY19.
Dish TV India fall 7% to Rs 43.35, extending its past 15% decline after Reliance Industries (RIL) signed an agreement to acquire controlling stake in Hathway Cable and Den Networks. RIL on Wednesday, October 17, announced strategic investments in and partnership with cable television service operators Den Networks and Hathway Cable.
Edelweiss Financial Services slipped 8% to Rs 140, falling 41% in past one month. Shares of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) declined sharply in the past one month after IL&FS, a major infrastructure financing and construction company, defaulted on some of its debt obligations.
AU Small Finance Bank was down 7% to Rs 502, its lowest level since listing on July 10, 2017, on the BSE. The stock of private sector lender declined 20% in past three trading days, while plunged 32% since September.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|8K MILES
|101.15
|101.15
|106.45
|19-Oct-18
|ADITYA BIRLA CAP
|101.30
|100.00
|102.05
|19-Oct-18
|AU SMALL FINANCE
|515.40
|502.00
|526.55
|08-Oct-18
|BHARTI AIRTEL
|285.30
|277.00
|282.35
|11-Oct-18
|BLUE STAR
|546.35
|538.10
|543.90
|03-Oct-18
|BOMBAY DYEING
|100.95
|100.95
|106.10
|12-Oct-18
|CERA SANITARY.
|2356.00
|2356.00
|2380.05
|19-Oct-18
|CG POWER & INDU.
|37.30
|36.95
|37.30
|19-Oct-18
|CROMPTON GR. CON
|198.15
|191.20
|192.05
|19-Oct-18
|D B CORP
|174.85
|170.00
|173.65
|19-Oct-18
|DILIP BUILDCON
|452.70
|444.40
|447.65
|19-Oct-18
|DISH TV
|42.95
|42.85
|45.85
|19-Oct-18
|EDELWEISS.FIN.
|146.15
|140.10
|145.50
|09-Oct-18
|ESSEL PROPACK
|91.45
|90.00
|91.00
|19-Oct-18
|FINOLEX INDS.
|466.80
|463.40
|468.00
|19-Oct-18
|GRASIM INDS
|859.15
|855.60
|861.55
|11-Oct-18
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|18.90
|18.70
|19.10
|21-Sep-18
|INDBULL.REALEST.
|73.80
|70.30
|75.40
|19-Oct-18
|INDIA CEMENTS
|87.00
|86.50
|89.05
|19-Oct-18
|INDUSIND BANK
|1546.10
|1538.00
|1553.55
|04-Oct-18
|KAJARIA CERAMICS
|326.45
|325.00
|327.60
|08-Oct-18
|KEI INDS.
|258.40
|253.50
|255.00
|09-Oct-18
|KWALITY
|8.86
|8.86
|9.32
|19-Oct-18
|LAURUS LABS
|380.35
|380.35
|382.05
|19-Oct-18
|MANPASAND BEVER.
|92.50
|92.00
|93.80
|10-Oct-18
|NARAYANA HRUDAYA
|208.50
|206.00
|208.25
|19-Oct-18
|NCC
|64.25
|64.20
|65.45
|19-Oct-18
|PERSISTENT SYS
|549.50
|540.00
|629.05
|10-Nov-17
|SIEMENS
|873.60
|841.00
|850.55
|09-Oct-18
|TATA MOTORS-DVR
|93.70
|93.55
|95.00
|09-Oct-18
|UJJIVAN FIN.SER.
|222.75
|222.75
|223.45
|19-Oct-18
|ULTRATECH CEM.
|3511.20
|3488.00
|3529.05
|19-Oct-18
