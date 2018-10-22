JUST IN
IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance, Bharti Airtel, Dish TV hit 52-week lows

UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital, Dilip Buildcon, Dish TV, Edelweiss Financial, Indiabulls Real Estate, KEI Ind and India Cements were among 32 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hit 52-week lows.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Shares of IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries, Blue Star and Siemens were among 32 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE on Monday.

UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital, Persistent Systems, Dilip Buildcon, Dish TV India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Indiabulls Real Estate, KEI Industries and India Cements, too, hit 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.

IndusInd Bank hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,538, down 2.5%, extending its 3% decline in past three trading days after the private sector lender declared its September quarter results (Q2FY19). The bank’s net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 9.2 billion, up just 5% year-on-year — the weakest quarterly growth since March 2008. IndusInd Bank prudentially provided Rs 2.75 billion towards an infrastructure sector account, which dragged down its Q2FY19 net profit growth.

Persistent Systems was the largest loser among the S&P BSE 500 index, falling 18% to Rs 540 after the company reported a 4.3% quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in dollar revenue at $118.23 million in Q2FY19.

Dish TV India fall 7% to Rs 43.35, extending its past 15% decline after Reliance Industries (RIL) signed an agreement to acquire controlling stake in Hathway Cable and Den Networks. RIL on Wednesday, October 17, announced strategic investments in and partnership with cable television service operators Den Networks and Hathway Cable.

Edelweiss Financial Services slipped 8% to Rs 140, falling 41% in past one month. Shares of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) declined sharply in the past one month after IL&FS, a major infrastructure financing and construction company, defaulted on some of its debt obligations.

AU Small Finance Bank was down 7% to Rs 502, its lowest level since listing on July 10, 2017, on the BSE. The stock of private sector lender declined 20% in past three trading days, while plunged 32% since September.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
8K MILES 101.15 101.15 106.45 19-Oct-18
ADITYA BIRLA CAP 101.30 100.00 102.05 19-Oct-18
AU SMALL FINANCE 515.40 502.00 526.55 08-Oct-18
BHARTI AIRTEL 285.30 277.00 282.35 11-Oct-18
BLUE STAR 546.35 538.10 543.90 03-Oct-18
BOMBAY DYEING 100.95 100.95 106.10 12-Oct-18
CERA SANITARY. 2356.00 2356.00 2380.05 19-Oct-18
CG POWER & INDU. 37.30 36.95 37.30 19-Oct-18
CROMPTON GR. CON 198.15 191.20 192.05 19-Oct-18
D B CORP 174.85 170.00 173.65 19-Oct-18
DILIP BUILDCON 452.70 444.40 447.65 19-Oct-18
DISH TV 42.95 42.85 45.85 19-Oct-18
EDELWEISS.FIN. 146.15 140.10 145.50 09-Oct-18
ESSEL PROPACK 91.45 90.00 91.00 19-Oct-18
FINOLEX INDS. 466.80 463.40 468.00 19-Oct-18
GRASIM INDS 859.15 855.60 861.55 11-Oct-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 18.90 18.70 19.10 21-Sep-18
INDBULL.REALEST. 73.80 70.30 75.40 19-Oct-18
INDIA CEMENTS 87.00 86.50 89.05 19-Oct-18
INDUSIND BANK 1546.10 1538.00 1553.55 04-Oct-18
KAJARIA CERAMICS 326.45 325.00 327.60 08-Oct-18
KEI INDS. 258.40 253.50 255.00 09-Oct-18
KWALITY 8.86 8.86 9.32 19-Oct-18
LAURUS LABS 380.35 380.35 382.05 19-Oct-18
MANPASAND BEVER. 92.50 92.00 93.80 10-Oct-18
NARAYANA HRUDAYA 208.50 206.00 208.25 19-Oct-18
NCC 64.25 64.20 65.45 19-Oct-18
PERSISTENT SYS 549.50 540.00 629.05 10-Nov-17
SIEMENS 873.60 841.00 850.55 09-Oct-18
TATA MOTORS-DVR 93.70 93.55 95.00 09-Oct-18
UJJIVAN FIN.SER. 222.75 222.75 223.45 19-Oct-18
ULTRATECH CEM. 3511.20 3488.00 3529.05 19-Oct-18


First Published: Mon, October 22 2018. 11:19 IST

