Inter-scheme transfers likely to cross Rs 2-trillion mark in FY19

The practice of transferring corporate debt papers from one scheme to another (dubbed inter-scheme transfers) is poised to cross the Rs 2-trillion mark in FY19. This will be the highest figure since the data has been available.

At the end of January, the figure stood at Rs 1.9 trillion, which is 12 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year. Experts tracking the industry are of the opinion that there may have been instances of some fund houses transferring riskier debt papers from institutional-driven products to retail products in anticipation of stress in these papers. They ...