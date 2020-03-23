Investor wealth plunges over Rs 10 trn; equity markets see massive sell-off

plummeted by over Rs 10 trillion in the first hour of trade on Monday as the went into a tailspin and sank 10 per cent. Rising cases of (Covid-19) has hit market sentiment negatively, with the starting the week with a massive selloff.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by Rs 10,29,847.17 crore to Rs 1,05,79,296.12 crore just before the trading was halted for 45 minutes. took a heavy beating as the BSE benchmark index plunged 2,991.85 points or 10 per cent -- its lower circuit limit.

All the constituents from the BSE 30-share index witnessed selling led by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, tanking up to 19.98 per cent.

All the sectoral indices too traded with heavy losses led by bank, realty and finance. Market heavyweights RIL tumbled 11.57 per cent and TCS tanked 5.84 per cent.