Covid-19: Market brokers knock Sebi's door over confusion on office opening
Business Standard

Investor wealth plunges over Rs 10 trn; equity markets see massive sell-off

Markets took a heavy beating as the BSE benchmark index plunged 2,991.85 points or 10%-- its lower circuit limit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

All the sectoral indices too traded with heavy losses led by bank, realty and finance

Investor wealth plummeted by over Rs 10 trillion in the first hour of trade on Monday as the equity markets went into a tailspin and sank 10 per cent. Rising cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) has hit market sentiment negatively, with the equity markets starting the week with a massive selloff.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by Rs 10,29,847.17 crore to Rs 1,05,79,296.12 crore just before the trading was halted for 45 minutes. Markets took a heavy beating as the BSE benchmark index plunged 2,991.85 points or 10 per cent -- its lower circuit limit.

All the constituents from the BSE 30-share index witnessed selling led by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, tanking up to 19.98 per cent.

All the sectoral indices too traded with heavy losses led by bank, realty and finance. Market heavyweights RIL tumbled 11.57 per cent and TCS tanked 5.84 per cent.
First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 12:25 IST

