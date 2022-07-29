Investors richer by over Rs 9 trn in three days of market rally

-
-
Investors' wealth grew by over Rs 9 trillion in three days of sharp rally in the equity market.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 712.46 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 57,570.25 on Friday.
In three days, the benchmark has climbed 2,301.76 points or 4.16 per cent.
The three-day buoyant trend in equities have added Rs 9,03,574.58 crore to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms which now stands at Rs 2,66,58,604.02 crore.
"Domestic equities continued its northward journey for the third consecutive day on the back of healthy corporate earnings and positive global cues," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.
Softening commodity prices, reduced intensity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) selling and better-than-expected earnings season have led to the recovery in the markets, analysts said.
"Markets traded robust for yet another session and gained over a per cent," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said on Friday.
In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.38 per cent and midcap index climbed 1.01 per cent on Friday.
Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers.
Dr Reddy's, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, ITC and Axis Bank were the laggards.
All the BSE sectoral indices ended in the green, with metal climbing the most by 4.59 per cent, followed by energy (2.41 per cent), basic materials (2.30 per cent), oil & gas (2.21 per cent), IT (1.71 per cent), teck (1.68 per cent) and consumer durables (1.47 per cent).
