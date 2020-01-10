Iran crisis may increase price volatility in 2020, says GJC Chairman

The gems and jewellery industry in the country is expecting to remain volatile during 2020, with the hostilities between US and Iran continuing to simmer during the year. Notwithstanding the price volatility, the industry hopes that various government measures might help it grow 10 per cent in volume terms during the year as compared to a 10-15 per cent decline in 2019.

"The other day when missiles were launched by Iran, touched $1610 and crossed Rs 42,000 in the Indian market, but luckily the same night US President said that the country embraced peace. Immediately the price fell by $50. The fluctuation will continue in 2020," said N Anantha Padmanaban, chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

The price volatility has gone up by around 5-10 per cent owing to US-Iran tensions, which may impact the ability of jewellers to purchase the inventory.

The impact is more pronounced considering that customs duty of 12.5 per cent, imposed by the government in mid 2019, which along with Goods and Services Tax (GST) is around 15.5 per cent as against the three per cent earlier. GJC has approached the government requesting it to withdraw the duty in the upcoming Budget, and if this happens, it may help the industry manage volatility better, he said.

"This year is going to be very crucial for the industry," he said, adding that during the year he expects the government to support the industry. "With that in mind, we expect a 10 per cent increase in business compared to the last year." In 2018, India imported 766 tonnes of gold, which has come down to 710 tonnes of gold.

With the Tamil festival Pongal falling next week, followed by the wedding season, the industry is expecting the demand, which was down by 25-30 per cent in the recent past due to the economic slow down, to pick up.

Apart from the demand to reduce the customs duty, the industry has also asked the government to raise the PAN Card limit for gold purchases from Rs 200,000 to Rs 500,000, and extend the EMI facility to the gems & jewellery industry which in turn might lead to substantial growth of the industry. The industry has also urged the government to allow jewellers to become agents for hallmarking and expand the range from 14,18 and 22 karats to others like 20, 23 and 24 karats, which are prevalent in certain states. The industry's demand to form a steering committee, led by government officials and representation from the industry, to discuss the industry issues has not been considered by the government in the last six month.

The industry, which has a skilled labour of over 10 million in manufacturing in the domestic sector, has seen almost 10 per cent of the workshops remain empty in the recent past owing to various issues. There were also job losses and GJC, along with World Gold Council, is planning to bring data on various aspects in the industry, said Padmanaban.