Iron, steel sold to China arrest plunge in engineering exports in June

India’s relations with may be strained, but a spike in iron and to that country and to Vietnam and Taiwan arrested the decline in shipments of engineering products abroad in June, compared to those in the previous two months, according to an analysis by an industry body. That said, there was still a decline due to shrinking exports of high-value items such as consumer durables.

According to an analysis by engineering association, EEPC India, iron and to these three countries doubled year-on-year in June. They stood at $1.32 billion in June as against $653.52 million in the same month last year. The shiipments were largely headed to these three countries.

Exports of iron and steel to rose by over 1,400 per cent to $524 million in June from a mere $35 million in the same month last year. Shipments to Vietnam went up by over 700 per cent to $183 million from $22 million, and those to Taiwan were up 218 per cent from $11 million to $35 million.

This helped engineering exports even as these continued to decline. Exports of these products shrank 7.24 per cent in June year-on-year compared to 24 per cent decline in May and 64 per cent plunge in April. Exports of these products in June this year stood at around $six billion against $6.5 billion a year ago.

Engineering products declined because there was a sharp contraction in exports of high value-added products such as industrial machinery, auto components, air-conditioners and refrigerators, machine tools and a host of other items. The drop in shipment value went up to 83 per cent in some cases, like railway transport.

Of 33 engineering export items tracked in the analysis, 27 posted negative year-on-year growth in June 2020, while all the six positive entries related to metals, with iron and steel topping the table, the analysis showed.

Non-ferrous metal exports grew over 30 per cent. These included copper, aluminium, zinc and nickel. For the rest of the engineering items, there has been a sharp erosion. India’s export of raw materials and low value-added intermediate products increased while high value-added exports continued to dwindle.

"To reverse this trend in favour of high value added exports, the government needs to identify those sectors and promote investment, technology upgradation and R&D in the same," EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai said.

He added that as most of India’s engineering sector is made up of MSMEs which do not have access to capital or technology, the government should extend them further help.