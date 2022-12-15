Is the worst over for the cement sector?
The cement industry has been one of the worst impacted this year with monumental declines in profits. But, as price hikes make a comeback, will the industry see a turnaround?
The cement industry has been one of the worst impacted this year with monumental declines in profits amid record-high energy prices and subdued demand. But, as price hikes make a comeback, will the industry see a turnaround? Find the answer in this podcast
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:18 IST
