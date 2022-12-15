JUST IN
Is the worst over for the cement sector?

The cement industry has been one of the worst impacted this year with monumental declines in profits. But, as price hikes make a comeback, will the industry see a turnaround?

Cement sector | Cement stocks | Equity markets

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

    • The cement industry has been one of the worst impacted this year with monumental declines in profits amid record-high energy prices and subdued demand. But, as price hikes make a comeback, will the industry see a turnaround? Find the answer in this podcast

    First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:18 IST
