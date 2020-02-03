JUST IN
HDFC Life, SBI Life: Has Chris Wood made a wrong investment call?
Business Standard
ITC, HUL, Marico, Dabur: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post Budget 2020

Hindustan Unilever may rally towards Rs 2,300 if it trades above Rs 2,150 levels.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Markets on Saturday reacted negatively to the Union Budget 2020-21 presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the proposals failed to cheer market participants. Shares of tobacco manufacturers took a beating as the government proposed to increase the National Calamity Contingency Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes, hookah, chewing tobacco, snuff and tobacco extracts and essence.

ITC on Monday slipped over 5 per cent and hit a fresh 52-week low on the BSE. Here's a look at what technical charts indicate for ITC and other FMCG counters - ITC Ltd (ITC): A major breakdown below Rs ...

First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 10:55 IST

