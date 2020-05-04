Jhunjhunwala, FPIs, MFs hike stake in Rallis India; stock up 32% in 2020

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and institutional investors hiked their respective stake in during the January-March 2020 quarter (Q4FY20).

Institutional investors, led by mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), bought an additional 2.8 million equity shares, or 1.45 per cent stake of Rallis India, in Q4FY20. Mutual funds' holding in the company increased to 15.01 per cent from 13.6 per cent, while FPIs' holding increased to 4.89 per cent from 4.41 per cent at the end of December 2019 quarter.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala acquired an additional 275,000 shares of during the quarter, taking his stake in the company to almost 10 per cent mark. Jhunjhunwala held 9.93 per cent stake in the company in March quarter as against 9.79 per cent in the previous quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Rallis India's stock was up 4 per cent at Rs 223 on the BSE on Monday in an otherwise weak market ahead of its financial results announcement for Q4FY20 on Tuesday. In comparison, The S&P BSE Sensex was down 5.7 per cent or 1,907 points at 31,811 at 02:17 pm.

Thus far in the calendar year 2020, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 32 per cent, against 23 per cent fall in the benchmark index.