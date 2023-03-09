JUST IN
Gokaldas Exports dips 4% after 13% equity changes hands via block deal
Stocks to Watch: Bharat Forge, Shoppers Stop, Gokaldas, Lotus Chocolate
Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 pts; Metals gain, Reliance, M&M slide 1%
Sebi puts restrictions on cos opting share buyback via stock exchange route
Adani Enterprises surges over 70% in the last 6 trading sessions
Sensex extend winning run to 3rd day as financial, energy shares advance
PSU outperformance over Nifty can continue; investors fear price downtrend
India Ratings lowers outlook on Adani Enterprises, Adani Green to negative
Investing in stocks? Dump social media, seek advice from regulated entities
India must limit H1 bond sales to 55% of annual goal, say traders
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Gokaldas Exports dips 4% after 13% equity changes hands via block deal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jindal Saw hits over 5-year high; zooms 94% in 3 months on healthy outlook

The company said that the future of the global steel pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, automotive, and other industrial sectors

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Jindal Saw | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Jindal Saw zooms 94% in 3 months on healthy outlook; hits over 5-year high

Shares of Jindal Saw rallied 8.5 per cent to hit an over five-year high of Rs 177.15 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on heavy volumes given the company's healthy outlook. The stock of the iron & steel products company was quoting at its highest level since January 2018. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 60,103, at 10:22 am.

In the past three months, Jindal Saw has zoomed 94 per cent after the firm reported a multifold rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 143.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23) on strong operational performance. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 68 lakh in the year-ago period (Q3FY22).

The consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 48.6 per cent to Rs 5,157.9 crore, against Rs 3,471.0 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

The company's profitability improved significantly on account of positive demand off take and superior execution across key pipe categories. However, the extreme volatility in foreign exchange rates (Indian rupee to US dollar) continued to impact the net profit of the company during the third quarter of the current financial year, it said.

Jindal Saw is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of iron & steel pipe products, pipe accessories and pellets, with manufacturing facilities in India, USA and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

On the outlook, the company said that the future of the global steel pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, automotive, and other industrial sector.

The pipe industry in India is doing well on account of improved demand, normalization in the input prices as well as overall increased spending on infrastructure. The pipe demand is expected to grow, the company said.

There is a strong demand visibility in the water sector given government’s focus on ‘Nal Se Jal Yojana’ that will help the company maintain the growth momentum in DI segment.

The management said global demand for more cost-effective transportation will increase. The cost of transporting fluids per unit weight per unit distance drops about by an order of magnitude for each mode of transport: air, surface, ship, and pipe. Furthermore, due to the too-short design life of many underground pipes already in use, robust pipes with longer life will be in demand. To develop the welding pipes market, pipeline design life should be greatly improved.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 10:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.