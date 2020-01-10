KNR Constructions up 11% as it sells entire stake in KNR Walayar Tollways

-
ALSO READ
Infra stocks rally 19% as Cabinet approves measures to revive road sector
Cube Highways' Rs 5,000-cr bid the highest for third lot of TOT projects
After rising up to 11% last wk, will road sector stocks see profit booking?
Market Wrap Nov 21: Sensex loses 76 pts, Nifty ends at 11,968
Market Wrap Nov 22: Sensex loses 216 pts, Nifty ends at 11,914
-
“The company has entered into share purchase agreement on January 9, 2020 with Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte (Cube Highways) to sell its entire equity stake in a toll road BOT asset viz KWTPL ("SPV"),” KNR Constructions said in its press release.
The enterprise value of the assets for this transaction is Rs 529.27 crore excluding claims receivable from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other governmental instrumentalities, which would be passed through to the Company as and when realized, it added.
Cube Highways is a Singapore-based company investing in road and highway projects, along with other select infrastructure sectors in India.
The completion of the transaction is contingent upon fulfillment of certain customary regulatory and lender approvals and parties anticipate closing of the transaction within next 2- 3 months.
KWTPL operates a four-lane 53.5-kilometer toll road connecting Walayar with Vadakkancherry on National Highway (NH) 47. The project is a 20-year concession granted in 2013 for strengthening and widening the highway from its original two lanes. Tolling commenced in October 2015.
At 09:47 am, KNR Constructions was trading 8 per cent higher at Rs 274 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 41,507 points. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 610,084 equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU