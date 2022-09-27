JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sensex, Nifty end lower on selloff in metal, banking and financial
Business Standard

Kotak Realty Fund buys 4.9% stake in Embassy REIT for Rs 1,600 crore

Blackstone Group sold its 4 per cent stake in Embassy REIT to mop up Rs 1,301 crore, data provided by stock exchanges showed.

Topics
Kotak Realty Fund | Embassy Reit | Blackstone Group

BS Reporter 

funds
The money invested came from Kotak Investment Advisors’ 12th real estate fund, which raised $590 million.

Kotak Realty Fund has on Tuesday picked up 4.9 per cent stake in Embassy Office Parks real estate investment trust (REIT) for Rs 1,600 crore at Rs 345 apiece.

The money invested came from Kotak Investment Advisors’ 12th real estate fund, which raised $590 million.

Meanwhile, Blackstone Group sold its 4 per cent stake in Embassy REIT to mop up Rs 1,301 crore, data provided by stock exchanges showed. Blackstone had planned to sell as much as 8.12 per cent in Embassy REIT.

However, block deal data showed it sold less than half of it. A banker handling the share sale said they were able to offload the entire 8.12 per cent stake.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 23:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.