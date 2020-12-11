L&T trades higher for seventh straight day; stock hits over 9-month high

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
Larsen & Toubro shares advance 6%, hit over seven-month high
Larsen & Toubro trades higher for fourth straight day; stock surges 7%
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
Larsen & Toubro up 4% after sinking 11% in 7 wks; Jefferies maintains 'Buy'
-
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were trading higher for the seventh straight session on Friday, up 2 per cent at Rs 1,217 on the BSE, amid expectation that awarding momentum may pick up going forward.
Stock of the construction & engineering major was trading at its highest level since February 26, 2020. In the past one month, L&T has outperformed the market by gaining 15 per cent as against a 6-per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
L&T on Monday said it received order for supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Coal India subsidiaries, leading infra companies engaged with the coal sector and customers from the cement and iron ore sectors. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the orders received.
Last month, the company's various business segments secured multiple orders. The company’s construction and mining equipment business bagged one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu mining equipment to Tata Steel.
Meanwhile, the transportation infrastructure business secured another mega contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct 87.569 km of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project.
L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has secured a large contract to construct India's longest road bridge across river Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya.
"Going ahead, tender pipeline looks encouraging with around Rs 6 trillion (domestic- Rs 4.7 trillion, international - Rs 1.3 trillion) projects in bid pipeline focusing on key sectors such as Water, Power T&D, Metro/RRTS, Railways, Roads and Expressways. We believe that L&T is well-placed to emerge stronger given its financial, technical and managerial capability to sustain and gain market share. The company continues to focus on its strategic plan of asset monetization and improving return ratios," analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report.
"As labour availability and on-ground execution conditions reach normalcy, we expect sustained improvement in L&T's H2 and FY22 revenue and margin performance. Working capital levels remain elevated but stable and are supported by government's liquidity enhancement measures," analysts at Centrum Broking said in Q2 result update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU