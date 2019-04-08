Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indiabulls Housing, RIL and NIIT Tech to watch today

At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 4.50 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 11,768.50, suggesting a muted start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Finance: All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has opposed the proposed merger of with Finance. The association urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not to give nod for the merger.

Jet Airways: The bidding process for stake sale in the cash-starved Jet Airways is likely to commence from Monday as the bid document is still to be given a final shape, said a PTI report citing sources.

RIL: The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is working on a blueprint for setting up a megacity near Mumbai, which is expected to attract investments of up to $75 billion in the next decade. Besides, the company has denied any link to $1.2 billion money-laundering case in the Netherlands.

NIIT Tech: NIIT Technologies has said it will sell its entire 88.99 per cent in ESRI India Technologies and buy Hyderabad-based WHISHWORKS IT Consulting, an IT services and consulting company specialising in MuleSoft and Big Data technologies.

Future Consumer: The company on Sunday said it has plans to raise Rs 350 crore by issuing securities to fund expansion plans and reduce debts.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet has expanded its network by adding six new flights in its network.

OMCs: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) may remain in focus today as the oil prices rose to a five-month high on Monday, driven up by OPEC’s ongoing supply cuts, US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela and healthy US jobs data.

NTPC: It has inked a term-loan agreement with Canara Bank to raise Rs 2,000 crore, which would be used to part finance its capital expenditure. The loan facility is extended at an interest rate linked to 3-Month MCLR of the Bank.

Zydus Cadila: Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Tofacitinib Tablets (US RLD ' Xeljanz Tablets), 5 mg.

Century Textiles &Industries has launched Real Estate Project namely 'Birla Vanya'

Lumax Industries: The company has acquired assets (including Plant & Machineries, Allied Infrastructures and Capital work in progress) for manufacturing of PCB's for Rs 22.45 crore.