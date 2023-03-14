Large-Cap Equity: What makes ICICI Pru MF's Anish Tawakley an outlier

Legendary investor Howard Marks, Oaktree Capital’s co-chairman and co-founder, wrote a memo to his clients in 1990, where he talked about two fund managers. One had done very poorly recently, and said that being a top performer also requires taking risks that can take you to the bottom. The other fund manager noted that he preferred to avoid taking the risk of underperformance and instead only strove to do a little better every year, stating that this eventually makes one a top performer. Marks said he preferred the second approach.