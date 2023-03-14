JUST IN
Sebi relief for large registrars on enhanced reporting requirements
Large-Cap Equity: What makes ICICI Pru MF's Anish Tawakley an outlier

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has generated higher returns than its benchmark over the one- and three-year periods by minimising risk and focusing on steady performance

Sachin P Mampatta 

Anish Tawakley
Anish Tawakley, Deputy CIO (Equity) & head of research, ICICI Pru MF

Legendary investor Howard Marks, Oaktree Capital’s co-chairman and co-founder, wrote a memo to his clients in 1990, where he talked about two fund managers. One had done very poorly recently, and said that being a top performer also requires taking risks that can take you to the bottom. The other fund manager noted that he preferred to avoid taking the risk of underperformance and instead only strove to do a little better every year, stating that this eventually makes one a top performer. Marks said he preferred the second approach.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 06:02 IST

`
