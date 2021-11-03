Latent View Analytics IPO opens Nov 10; price band at Rs 190-197 a share

-
Latent View Analytics has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 190-197 per share. The data analytics firm’s IPO will remain between November 10 and November 12. The company aims to raise Rs 600-crore fresh capital through the IPO. The offering will also comprise a Rs 126-crore secondary-share sale. Latent will use the fresh issue proceeds for inorganic growth initiatives and for investment in its subsidiaries to augment its capital base.
