LIC dividend payout likely to restart after IPO, say market experts

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has not paid any dividends in nearly three years, something that may have helped shore up the insurer’s net worth ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), said experts. No dividends have been paid this financial year as well as in financial year 2019-20 (FY20) and FY21, years when the insurer reported a net profit of Rs 2,710 crore and Rs 2,974 crore, respectively.

This was after six consecutive years from FY14 to FY19 when it had high dividend payout ratios of 98-99 per cent. Dividend paid to the government of India in FY19 amounted ...