Farmers destroy crop as lockdown brings floriculture market to standstill

Flower across the country are destroying their summer harvest, as they are not able to sell the produce with mandis, stockists and retail shops remain closed under the nationwide to prevent the spread of (Covid-19).

Maintaining flowers in and off the field require a lot of effort and favourable climatic conditions — have to invest big money in ensuring good quality of flowers. But transportation to cold storage remains a big issue due to the unavailability of labour and transportation facilities. And, even if that is managed somehow, there is no surety of demand returning anytime soon.





Normally, anticipate a huge bump in demand during the February-May season due to weddings and other such occasions. Both Gudi Padwa and Akshaya Tritiya, which are widely celebrated in western Indian states, fall during this period. So, the demand for flower also jumps. But the nationwide this time has brought the entire business activity in the country to a

standstill. Flowers are no exception; with no recovery in sight, farmers are opting out of flower plantation.

“The nationwide has hit farmers harder than anyone else. As mandi, stockists, and retail shops are closed, the demand for flowers during the ongoing wedding season has come to a standstill. There is no certainty as to how long this lockdown would continue. Hence, traders, exporters, and arhatiyas are taking no risk. Flower demand has collapsed completely. So, unwilling to harvest flowers, farmers are letting the entire crop get destroyed,” says Devodatta Nikam, chairman, Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Manchar (Ambegaon, Pune).



Since the harvest of matured flowers cannot be delayed, farmers have started destroying flowers in the field. They have also started uprooting the plant to keep their field vacant and maintain the quality of soil for the next round of plantation, possibly ahead of Ganapati and Diwali seasons.

“Flowers with a short shelf, such as marigold, cannot be stored in warm climate. They need to be harvested immediately after maturing. In the absence of demand, however, harvesting of matured crops requires fresh investment in terms of labour cost for handling and storage. To avoid incurring such additional costs for no returns, farmers have chosen to uproot these plants,” says Navnath Pasalkar of Kaniphnath Trading Co, a Pune-based flower wholesaler.





Industry sources estimate the Indian floriculture market at around Rs 2,000 crore. At a projected average annual growth rate of 20 per cent, India’s floriculture market is estimated to jump to Rs 5,580 crore by 2025. Major flower-growing states in India include Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Chennai, and Karnataka.

“With destruction of flower plants and no sales this season, farmers are bound to face a severe financial stress, especially as the debt pressure mounts. Therefore, there is an urgent need for the government’s intervention with some relief measures,” says Nikam.

Gayatri Saran, owner of Gayatri Flowers, a Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)-based flower stockist, says: “Not only domestic trade but also flower exports have stopped completely. India used to export a large quantity of fresh and cut flowers to European countries. With Covid-19 hitting many countries in Europe, there is no revival in sight. Thus, Indian farmers would have to plant flowers only for domestic sales in future and cultivate only those varieties that have potential in the domestic market and have a long shelf life.”