Govt increases portfolio of infra projects, raises spending to Rs 111 trn

At a time when India is looking at a sub 2 per cent growth rate due the (Covid-19) pandemic, the government has increased its portfolio of infrastructure projects offering up to Rs 111 trillion from Rs 102 trillion last December. The estimate has been made for the five-year period ending 2025.

The private sector's share in this spending, however, would be a tad lower at 21 per cent, while there is a one percentage point increase in the share of state governments at 40 per cent, with the remaining 39 per cent coming from the Centre. The December interim summary had pegged an equal 39 per cent share for both the Centre and the states.

With the submission of final report of the taskforce on National Infrastructure pipeline (NIP), the government has also decided to host the project database on India Investment Grid (IIG) to provide visibility to projects and help in its financing with prospective investors. This would mean that the share in spending of private sector could change depending on attractiveness of the projects.

The infrastructure spending target for 2020-25 was revised because of additional and amended data provided by central ministries, state governments since the release of summary NIP Report in December 2019, when it was pegged at Rs 100 trillion.

The taskforce has recommended that a committee be set up to monitor NIP progress and eliminate delays. Besides, a steering committee at infrastructure ministry level should be set up for following up implementation. A steering committee in the Department of Economic Affairs would be set up for raising financial resources for the NIP.

Each line ministry and the concerned state would further add new projects and update their respective project details at pre-defined time intervals so that updated data is available to prospective investors.

The taskforce submitted its report to Union minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs here today. The finance minister in her Budget speech 2019-20 announced that Rs 1 trillion would be invested on infrastructure over the next five years.

According to a government statement, NIP will be a "first-of-its-kind, whole-of-government exercise to provide world-class infrastructure across the country", and improve the quality of life for all citizens. "It aims to improve project preparation, attract investments (both domestic and foreign) into infrastructure, and will be crucial for target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by FY 2025," it said.

The NIP has been made on a best effort basis by aggregating the information provided by various stakeholders including line ministries, departments, state governments and private sector across infrastructure sub-sectors identified in the Harmonised Master List of Infrastructure. To draw up the NIP, a bottom-up approach was adopted wherein all projects (Greenfield or

Brownfield, Under Implementation or under conceptualisation) costing greater than Rs 100 crore a project were sought to be captured.

Out of the total expected capital expenditure of Rs 111 trillion, projects worth Rs 44 trillion or 40 per cent of NIP are under implementation, projects worth Rs 33 trillion (30 per cent) are at conceptual stage and projects worth Rs 22 trillion (20 per cent) are under development.

Information regarding project stage are unavailable for projects worth Rs 11 trillion or 10 per cent. Sectors such as energy (24 per cent), roads (18 per cent), urban (17 per cent) and railways (12 per cent) amount to around 71 per cent of the projected infrastructure investment in India.

The final report identifies and highlights recent infrastructure trends in India as well as global in all sectors of infrastructure. It also captures sector progress, deficits and challenges. In addition to update existing sectoral policies, the final Report also identifies and highlights a set of reforms to scale up and propel infrastructure investments in various sectors throughout the country.

The report also has suggested ways and means of financing the NIP through deepening corporate bond markets, including those of municipal bonds, setting up development financial institutions for infrastructure sector, accelerating monetisation of infrastructure assets and land monetisation.