Lodha allots shares worth Rs 740 cr to anchor investors ahead of IPO

-
ALSO READ
Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed six times
Macrotech Developers' IPO draws mixed response from brokerages
SEBI approves Paytm UPI handle, helping firm in managing IPO applications
Aditya Birla AMC considering IPO, may join fund houses in opting to list
Laxmi Organic shares soar 26% in market debut
-
The company allotted 15.2 million shares to 14 investors at Rs 486 apiece. Capital Group, Nomura, CDPQ; Wellington Asset Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are some of the foreign investors who got allotment. HDFC MF and Premji Invest were among the domestic investors to get allotment under the anchor category. Lodha’s IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday.
The company has priced it between at Rs 483–486 per equity share. The IPO comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore. At the top-end of the price band, Marcotech will have a post-diluted market capitalisation of Rs 21,740 crore.
The Mumbai-based developer will become the third biggest listed realty company behind DLF and Godrej Properties and slightly ahead of Oberoi Realty.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU