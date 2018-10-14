Long-term SIPs help investors take advantage of market lows, says expert

The sharp fall in the markets has made some mutual fund investors nervous. Those investors who started their systematic investment plans (SIPs) six months or a year back are concerned about the large drawdown in their investments. However, those who have had longer-tenure investments in SIPs are sitting on healthy returns.

Data from Value Research show that one-year SIPs in mid- and small-cap schemes have yielded negative returns of 24 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. In the same period, the Nifty 50 Total Return Index has given negative SIP returns of 3 per cent. At the ...