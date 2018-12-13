JUST IN
Stock calls by Tradebulls Securities: Buy TCS, Tata Steel
Lupin, PSU bank stocks and Punjab & Sind Bank among top stocks to track

Here's a look at the top stocks that may hog the limelight in today's session -

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Asian shares were trading higher in the early trade following rise in US stocks. The Nifty futures on Singapre Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading 53 points higher, indicating a positive opening for the market.

Lupin: Drug maker Lupin said a court in Europe has upheld a decision to impose a fine of 40 million euros (over Rs 325 crore) on the company by European Commission (EC) in a litigation over blood pressure lowering drug Perindopril.

PSU bank stocks: Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) are likely to remain in focus today as new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet with the heads of public sector banks today.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The banks will raise equity via QIP upto Rs 5 billion and issue bonds worth Rs 15 billion in next 12 months. To issue five crore equity shares to employees.

Sun Pharma: The drug major’s Taro has received tentative ANDA approval for Dapsone by the USFDA.

Strides Pharma: The company's Singapore arm has received USFDA approval for Lidocaine Ointment, which is used to numb the skin. This drug will be immediately launched by the company in the US.
