Lupin, PSU bank stocks and Punjab & Sind Bank among top stocks to track

Asian shares were trading higher in the early trade following rise in US stocks. The Nifty futures on Singapre Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading 53 points higher, indicating a positive opening for the market.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may hog the limelight in today's session -

Lupin: Drug maker Lupin said a court in Europe has upheld a decision to impose a fine of 40 million euros (over Rs 325 crore) on the company by European Commission (EC) in a litigation over blood pressure lowering drug Perindopril.

PSU bank stocks: Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) are likely to remain in focus today as new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet with the heads of public sector banks today.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The banks will raise equity via QIP upto Rs 5 billion and issue bonds worth Rs 15 billion in next 12 months. To issue five crore equity shares to employees.

Sun Pharma: The drug major’s Taro has received tentative ANDA approval for Dapsone by the USFDA.

Strides Pharma: The company's Singapore arm has received USFDA approval for Lidocaine Ointment, which is used to numb the skin. This drug will be immediately launched by the company in the US.