M-cap of BSE-listed firms at all-time high of nearly Rs 283 trillion

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of Rs 282.66 lakh crore on Thursday, helped by a rebound in equities.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 659.31 points or 1.12 per cent to settle at 59,688.22 after falling in the previous two trading days.
The bounce back in equities, helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jump to Rs 2,82,66,696.92 crore. Investor wealth also climbed Rs 1.79 lakh crore on Thursday.
"A solid rebound was the order of the day at Dalal Street as stocks simply zoomed in today's session. The credit for the rally can be given to overnight positive Wall Street cues and also to the fact that crude oil prices continued to tumble. Crude oil prices are trading at their lowest levels after February," Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest gainers among Sensex stocks.
Tata Steel, Titan, NTPC, Nestle and Power Grid were the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.60 per cent and midcap index ended higher by 0.29 per cent.
A total of 2,062 stocks advanced, while 1,402 declined and 125 remained unchanged.
In Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.
Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note during the mid-session deals. The US markets had ended significantly higher on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.49 per cent to USD 87.57 per barrel.
