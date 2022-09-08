JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

Are auto ancillaries a favorable bet as commodity costs ease?

While majority of auto ancillary companies reported a margin squeeze in the June-quarter of FY23, analysts expect turnaround from the second half of the year as commodity prices ease. Here's a report

Topics
Auto sector | Auto ancillary | Markets insights

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Despite auto ancillary companies’ clocking strong revenues in the April-June quarter of FY23, margins were under pressure due to higher commodity costs and logistic snarls.

However, with prices of key raw materials, used in automobile manufacturing, cooling off amid economic slowdown concerns, analysts expect related companies to see some relief over the next couple of months.


Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager, Axis Securities says softening of commodity costs a positive. Worst of chip crunch issues are behind. Gross margins to expand from Q2FY23.


New launches and demand uptick post Covid-19, too, have sparked hopes for a revival in the auto ancillary sector.

According to reports, around 10 to 15 new passenger vehicle launches are lined up this year.

Separately, the government’s renewed push towards road safety may benefit auto ancillary companies involved in manufacturing of safety equipment.


Gaurang Shah, Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services says new launches, demand uptick will aid auto ancillaries. New safety norms likely to benefit related companies. Replacement market a huge opportunity. Falling RM costs will improve margins.

That said, higher inventory costs may act as a spoilsport in the near-term. “Despite minor relief in margins due to cool off in commodity prices, we expect margins to remain subdued in the July to September quarter of the current fiscal year due to higher inventory costs. We expect profitability to be visible from Q4FY23 onwards,” says Kunal Bhakta, Investment Advisor, First Water Capital Fund [AIF]

On the bourses, shares of auto ancillary companies like Automotive Axles, Bosch, GNA Axles, Lumax Industries, and Varroc Engineering have surged up 36% so far this year.

In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have gained over 1% during the same period.


As regards today, investors will track the European Central Bank’s interest rate stance.

Besides, rupee movement, crude oil prices and FII flows will continue to guide markets on Thursday.

Attachments area
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 13:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.