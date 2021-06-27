M-cap of top 6 firms soars over Rs 1.11 trillion; TCS, Infosys lead gainers

Six of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,11,220.5 crore (Rs 1.11 trillion) to their total market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and leading the gainers’ chart.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 30,961.06 crore to Rs 12.50 trillion, the most among the top-10 firms. added Rs 29,807.59 crore to its valuation which stood at Rs 6.70 trillion last week.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 19,838.88 crore to Rs 8.36 trillion and that of State Bank of India by Rs 4,234.76 crore to Rs 3.82 trillion. ICICI Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 12,775.99 crore to Rs 4.49 trillion and that of HDFC by Rs 3,602.22 crore to Rs 4.52 trillion. In contrast, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation declined by Rs 76,548.77 crore to Rs 13.34 trillion.

HUL’s diminished by Rs 7,424.7 crore to Rs 5.75 tillion and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 5,084.82 crore to Rs 3.44 trillion.

