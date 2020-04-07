Market fights back coronavirus pessimism with biggest gain since 2009

The jumped nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday amid global optimism that the spread of the is slowing down.



Most rallied sharply for a second day in a row after investor sentiment improved following encouraging signs from key global hotspots, and comments from President Donald Trump that the pandemic was beginning to level off in the US.





The US soared 8 per cent on Monday and futures market indicated another day of strong gains. While the were shut for a holiday on Monday, they more than made up by posting the biggest single-day gain in 11 years on Tuesday.

The Sensex closed at 30,067, up 2,476 points, or 9 per cent, while the Nifty rallied 708 points, or 8.7 per cent, to end at 8,792 — the biggest single-day gains for both the indices since May 2009. The strong rally was underpinned by buying by overseas investors. On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyer after many months, buying shares worth Rs 740 crore. While the absolute amount was relatively small, market players said the positive number was a huge sentiment booster.

In March, FPIs pulled out a record Rs 62,000 crore from domestic equities.



Experts said some investors have turned bullish as the lockdown measures had proved effective in containing the spread of the virus.



“Until a few days ago, the markets closely tracked the change in daily new cases, but they are now focusing on the rate of change of daily new cases, which is decelerating,” Abhiram Eleswarapu, head of equities, BNP Paribas India, said.



Experts, however, pointed out that the authorities faced a difficult task kick-starting the economy and combating the pandemic.

“We think the markets could remain volatile until the incidence of new Covid-19 cases globally peak. This could take a few weeks or even months, depending on the success of social distancing measures put in place across the world,” said Eleswarapu.



Most Asian and European markets added to their Monday’s gain. “It is a catch-up rally, nothing more than that,” said Andrew Holland, CEO Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.



Investors are keenly watching the government’s plan to ease the lockdown. Experts said reports of the government might consider a phased exit from the national lockdown helped improve sentiment.



Last week, the benchmark indices had declined nearly 7 per cent, while valuations of more than half of the Nifty stocks dropped to single digits.



The improvement in sentiment sparked value-buying across the board. Several beaten-down stocks rallied more than 15 per cent. The market breadth was positive with 1,843 advancing and only 544 declining on the BSE. All the Sensex components and BSE sectoral indices ended with gains. IndusInd Bank was the best-performing Sensex stock, gaining 23 per cent, followed by Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra. Half of the Sensex components rose close to 10 per cent or more.



A note by Morgan Stanley stating that the recent changes in FPI investment limit could attract as much as $7 billion in foreign inflows also boosted sentiment.

