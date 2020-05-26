- Sebi okays use of shares in depository account as margin until Aug 31
- Crompton Consumer: Cost control, market share gains lend comfort
- Multinational companies lead in women's representation on their boards
- Domestic mutual funds increase ownership of Nifty companies in Q4
- HNIs turn to low-return products; tax-free bonds, FDs preferred choices
- Wealth managers advise clients to invest in US-oriented offshore products
- Why ITC's Sunrise Foods deal is positive but unlikely to push up valuation
- Dmart stock to hit margin roadblock: Low footfall, high cost to dent profit
- Commodity picks: 25 May, 2020
- Overseas investors once again step up selling as stimulus disappoints
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher; watch out for HDFC, Bharti Airtel
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | HDFC
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Traders in the Indian markets will today return to their terminals after a three-day long holiday. Corporate results, global cues, and trend in coronavirus cases will be the key triggers for the day.
The biggest single-day spike of 6,977 Covid-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of cases to 144,069 and deaths to 4,117, which might weigh on investor sentiment.
HDFC is expected to be in focus today after reporting a 22 per cent decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 2,233 crore. Bharti Airtel will also remain active as its promoter Bharti Telecom is expected to raise $1 billion by selling a small stake in the telecom giant through block deals on the stock exchanges today. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 19 companies including Deepak Nitrate, Max Financial and Torrent Pharma are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
Global cues
Asian shares crept ahead on Tuesday as investors looked past the Sino-US trade tensions to a re-opening world economy. Japan's Nikkei led the way with a rise of 1 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent, while South Korea rose 0.4 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices were supported by falling supplies. As a result, Brent crude futures rose 12 cents to $35.65 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More