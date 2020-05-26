JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher; watch out for HDFC, Bharti Airtel

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Traders in the Indian markets will today return to their terminals after a three-day long holiday. Corporate results, global cues, and trend in coronavirus cases will be the key triggers for the day.

The biggest single-day spike of 6,977 Covid-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of cases to 144,069 and deaths to 4,117, which might weigh on investor sentiment.

HDFC is expected to be in focus today after reporting a 22 per cent decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 2,233 crore. Bharti Airtel will also remain active as its promoter Bharti Telecom is expected to raise $1 billion by selling a small stake in the telecom giant through block deals on the stock exchanges today. READ MORE

Results today
 
A total of 19 companies including Deepak Nitrate, Max Financial and Torrent Pharma are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

Global cues
 
Asian shares crept ahead on Tuesday as investors looked past the Sino-US trade tensions to a re-opening world economy. Japan's Nikkei led the way with a rise of 1 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent, while South Korea rose 0.4 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices were supported by falling supplies. As a result, Brent crude futures rose 12 cents to $35.65 a barrel.

