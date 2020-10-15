MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 30 points; Likhitha Infrastructure to list today

- Market Ahead, October 15: All you need to know before the opening bell
Catch all the live market updates here. Likhitha Infrastructure to list at the bourses today
Investors may opt for a stock-specific approach in a likely volatile market on Thursday with weekly expiry of the Futures and Options (F&O) contracts scheduled for today. Besides, investors will react to corporate results, while the Supreme Court's order on interest waiver might also impact bank stocks.
Global cues
On Wall Street, the Dow fell 0.58 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.66 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.8 per cent as hopes of US fiscal stimulus before the presidential election faded.
Besides, India's second largest IT services company Infosys yesterday delivered a healthy set of numbers in the second quarter of FY21. Infosys has also guided for strong revenue growth in a seasonally weak third quarter and revise the margin guidance.
New listing
Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure will list its shares on bourses today, with the final issue price fixed at Rs 120 per share. Overall, the issue was subscribed 9.51 times, and analysts expect the issue to see a muted listing.
Results today
A total of 15 companies including Mindtree, South Indian Bank, and Cyient are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Asian markets were off to a mixed start on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong's index and Korea's Kospi were both down 0.9 per cent. On the other hand, Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent.
