MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up start; Nazara Tech to list today
LIVE market: Nazara Tech's issue was subscribed 175.46 times, with the retail portion subscribed 75.29 times
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are set to open gap-up on Tuesday as market players return to their trading desks in this holiday-shortended week. However, concern over the impact of rising Covid-19 cases could keep the markets volatile.
Besides, market participants would also track global cues, Brent crude, movement of rupee and investment pattern of foreign institutional investors.
New listing
Nazara Technologies shares are set to be listed on the stock exchanges today. The issue was subscribed 175.46 times, with the retail portion subscribed 75.29 times, non-institutional investors' portion subscribed 389.89 times and qualified institutional buyers segment attracted 103.77 subscription.
Global cues
In overnight trade, Wall Street pared earlier losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues with a defaulting hedge fund could spread throughout the banking sector. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.09 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6 per cent.
In early Asian trade, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi gained half a per cent, each. However, Australian ASX 200 fell 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude futures rose 41 cents to settle at $64.98 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
