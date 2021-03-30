US economy will recover but Covid bruises will last several years: Moody's

-
ALSO READ
Most economies won't return to pre-Covid activity levels by 2022: Moody's
Banks sanctioned Rs 2 trn loans to MSMEs for Covid-19 impact: FM Sitharaman
When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? In 7 years at today's vaccine rates
After Covid pandemic blows in 2020, India's exports may rebound in new year
World Bank says it expects the global economy to expand by 4% in 2021
-
Moody's Investors Service expects US economic activity as measured by GDP to return to its pre-coronavirus path by the end of 2021, but an elevated unemployment rate and a lagging recovery in the hardest hit sectors will leave visible bruises.
Moreover, the legacy of higher government and corporate debt is likely to last for several years, said Moody's in its latest credit outlook.
As Covid-19 vaccinations increase and pandemic-related disruptions fade, several factors augur GDP recovery to the pre-Covid-19 path by year-end. The economic downturn has not stressed financial sector. It does not result from a burst credit or real estate bubble. And pandemic-related supply disruptions will pass.
After a financial crisis, Moody's said recovery is typically slow because damage to banking system balance sheets keeps banks from providing credit to the economy for years afterwards.
Similarly, when a burst credit or real estate bubble damages corporate and household balance sheets, repair takes years of deleveraging. Aided by unprecedented government stimulus and central bank support, Moody's expects a strong rebound of the US economy so that by mid this year, US GDP will have surpassed its year-end 2019 level.
In 2020, the number of bankruptcy filings and defaults was more limited than in previous economic recessions. For example, the trailing 12-month global speculative-grade corporate default rate peaked at 6.8 per cent in December 2020 compared to a peak of 13.3 per cent in 2009, 9.7 per cent in May 2002 and 12.3 per cent in June 1991.
Pandemic disruptions are creating losses on capital stock (for example, hotels and aircraft) but these are a small share of the economy and the disruptions are also spurring new investment in digital technologies, said Moody's.
Once the pandemic has receded and lockdown measures are rare, consumers will regain confidence. Businesses in the hardest-hit sectors like restaurants, travel and tourism-related sectors will begin to recover but at differing paces.
For high-contact travel and tourism-related sectors, recovery will likely lag until anxiety about coronavirus wanes and international restrictions are lifted.
Other high-contact service sectors including retail, healthcare and education accelerated their digitisation amid pandemic lockdowns. Their recovery will be faster but requires the labour force to re-skill for the new digital economy which will take time.
One sustained legacy of the pandemic will be higher government and corporate debt which will likely weigh on growth over the next five to 10 years. In the next two years, central banks will manage the debt burden with low interest rates and tolerance for periods of higher inflation,
But over time, if governments and companies need to direct funds to repaying debt rather than toward investments, it will constrain economic growth. Unfavourable demographic trends and slowing productivity growth have reduced the US trend growth for decades before the pandemic.
Population growth will continue to slow and productivity growth is likely to remain low. Whether digitisation and advances in robotics and artificial intelligence can significantly boost productivity growth remains uncertain, said Moody's.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU