JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for indices; RIL in focus

LIVE market: A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: market, sgx nifty, ril, yes bank, indusind bank, maruti suzuki
LIVE market updates: The Nifty futures on the SGX indicated a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Monday. First and foremost, Street will react to the Reliance Industries results which came in after market hours on Friday. Investors might also react to the Assembly election outcome that came on May 2.Investors will also track Markit Manufacturing PMI data scheduled to be out later in the day.

FII flows, oil price movement, rupee's trajectory and global cues will also influence market sentiment.

Results today
 
A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology Services and Varun Beverages.

Global cues
 
Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the US leading a global economic recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat, South Korea's Kospi added 0.48 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.62 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh