MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for indices; RIL in focus
LIVE market: A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Nifty futures on the SGX indicated a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Monday. First and foremost, Street will react to the Reliance Industries results which came in after market hours on Friday. Investors might also react to the Assembly election outcome that came on May 2.Investors will also track Markit Manufacturing PMI data scheduled to be out later in the day.
FII flows, oil price movement, rupee's trajectory and global cues will also influence market sentiment.
Results today
A total of 21 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology Services and Varun Beverages.
Global cues
Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the US leading a global economic recovery.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat, South Korea's Kospi added 0.48 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.62 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
