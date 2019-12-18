MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices

- Prince Pipes and Fittings IPO opens today. Should you subscribe?
- Benchmark indices touch all-time highs on easing US-China trade tensions
- Banks likely to take more loan write-offs due to weak recovery prospects
- With 'restrictive' norms, not many takers for small finance bank licences
- Wall Street hits pause, still near record levels; Boeing shares drag Dow
- Sebi seeks show-cause from PC Jewellers 'insiders', asks for list of assets
- Aluminium scrap imports up 6.5% despite 13% slump in auto production
- Deal pipeline, recovery in momentum of telecom triggers for Tech Mahindra
- Market Wrap, Dec 17: Sensex up 413 pts, Nifty tops 12,150; Metal index up
- Nifty Metal index up over 3%; Tata Steel hits over 4-month high
The goods and services (GST) Council meet due later in the day will be on the investors' radar when they go into trade on Wednesday. The Council is expected to review the taxation structure for shoring up the revenue as lower-than-expected collections has led to a delay in compensation payment to states. READ MORE
Telecom stocks may remain in focus today as the the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday deferred by a year a plan to abolish interconnection usage fees (IUC) that operators pay each other for calls made from one network to another.
Prince Pipe and Fittings IPO
Prince Pipes and Fittings, one of India's leading pipe and fitting manufacturers, is slated to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. It has 5 per cent share in the organised market and was the sixth largest player in terms of sales at the end of FY19. READ MORE
Global Cues
Asian stocks took a breather at 18-month peaks on Wednesday having climbed for five straight sessions, while the British pound was licking its wounds as revived Brexit fears came back to bite it.
In the overnight trade, Wall Street’s major indices extended their record-setting climb on upbeat economic data.
(With inputs from Reuters)
