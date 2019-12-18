JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The goods and services (GST) Council meet due later in the day will be on the investors' radar when they go into trade on Wednesday. The Council is expected to review the taxation structure for shoring up the revenue as lower-than-expected collections has led to a delay in compensation payment to states. READ MORE

Telecom stocks may remain in focus today as the the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday deferred by a year a plan to abolish interconnection usage fees (IUC) that operators pay each other for calls made from one network to another.  

Prince Pipe and Fittings IPO

Prince Pipes and Fittings, one of India's leading pipe and fitting manufacturers, is slated to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. It has 5 per cent share in the organised market and was the sixth largest player in terms of sales at the end of FY19. READ MORE

Global Cues

Asian stocks took a breather at 18-month peaks on Wednesday having climbed for five straight sessions, while the British pound was licking its wounds as revived Brexit fears came back to bite it. 

In the overnight trade, Wall Street’s major indices extended their record-setting climb on upbeat economic data.

