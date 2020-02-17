- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Airtel, Voda Idea in focus
Catch all the live market updates here
The extent of the spread of the coronavirus will remain the key focus for investors. Within China, authorities reported 2,009 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 68,500, with 1,665 deaths. Outside China, more than 500 cases have been confirmed.
Investors will also watch with keen interest the developments on the AGR front. According to reports, telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are likely to make payment for the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues today. The three companies are jointly liable to pay dues of over Rs 1 trillion, but they have informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) of making only partial payment.
They will also keep an eye on crude oil prices, the Rupee's trajectory, and foreign fund flow.
Global cues
Asian shares stepped back from three-week highs on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent. Australian shares and South Korea’s KOSPI index were each down 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 1 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
