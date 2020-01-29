- LTCG removal, fiscal prudence: What brokerages want from FM this Budget?
- Fund managers climb on AI bandwagon to tap new investors embracing equities
- Rating agencies move RBI, Sebi over new rule on loan default disclosures
- PSU exchange-traded funds yet to get tax benefits proposed in Budget 2019
- After Jhunjhunwala comes under Sebi lens, his key investments underperform
- ITI extends FPO, cuts price band after failing to garner full subscription
- Scare of rapidly-spreading coronavirus keeps India indices in the red
- Scare of rapidly-spreading coronavirus keeps India indices in the red
- Higher discounts and promotion costs hurt Maruti Suzuki's Q3 performance
- Oil futures, crude prices gain with US stocks after coronavirus scare
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a green start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Worries over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, expectations to the run-up to the upcoming Budget and quarterly results will sway investor sentiment today. Besides, the expiry of futures and options (F&O) contracts for January series may inject volitality to today's session.
EARNINGS TODAY
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Escorts, Jubilant FoodWorks, Pidilite Industries, Tata Power, and Trident are among the 68 companies that are scheduled to release their December quarter results later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks gained on Tuesday as gains in technology and financial sectors helped major indexes recover from their worst selloff in about four months on worries over a coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.
Asian stocks, too, rose on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, ending four days of losses. Australian shares rose 0.41 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.27 per cent.
Oil prices ticked up after suffering from heavy declines in wake of the coronavirus spreading.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More