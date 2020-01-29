JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a green start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Worries over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, expectations to the run-up to the upcoming Budget and quarterly results will sway investor sentiment today. Besides, the expiry of futures and options (F&O) contracts for January series may inject volitality to today's session.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Escorts, Jubilant FoodWorks, Pidilite Industries, Tata Power, and Trident are among the 68 companies that are scheduled to release their December quarter results later in the day.

US stocks gained on Tuesday as gains in technology and financial sectors helped major indexes recover from their worst selloff in about four months on worries over a coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.

Asian stocks, too, rose on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, ending four days of losses. Australian shares rose 0.41 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.27 per cent.

Oil prices ticked up after suffering from heavy declines in wake of the coronavirus spreading.

(With inputs from Reuters)

