JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Firms
Investors will today react to the fine-print of the Union Budget for FY21 and the rapidly spreading coronavirus. China’s central bank plans to inject $173.8 billion of liquidity into the markets -- that have been shut since January 23 -- via reverse repo operations on Monday. Further, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has taken steps to limit short-selling activities, news agency Reuters reported. It has issued a verbal directive to brokerages to bar their clients from selling borrowed stocks on February 3.

RESULTS TODAY

A total of 76 companies are scheduled to announce their quarter earnings today.  IG Petrochemicals, Tata Chemicals, Ujjivan Financial Services, HUDCO,
 
GLOBAL MARKETS

Australia’s benchmark index opened 0.7 per cent lower, New Zealand shares faltered 1.8 per cent, while Futures for Japan’s Nikkei were slightly higher but still about 500 points below where the index closed on Friday.
 
In the commodities market, oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by worries about lower demand in the world’s largest oil importer-China. Brent crude was at $55.83 a barrel by 6:17 am, down 79 cents, or 1.4 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh