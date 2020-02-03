MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

- Budget 2020: Selling pressure on stock market may continue, say experts
- Budget 2020 impact: Bearish trend likely to stay down in stock market
- Budget 2020: Abolition of DDT may broaden capital market investor base
- Budget day trading: IT resilience continues as stocks gain over 1%
- Budget 2020: Here are a few hits and misses for overseas investors
- Sitharaman's Budget 2020: Investor support may not sustain for IDBI Bank
- From Nilesh Shah to Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, here're experts' views on Budget
- Budget proposals change the narrative for private life insurance firms
- Budget 2020: Road to bourses for LIC is not going to be an easy one
- Second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF to hit market this quarter: FM Sitharaman
Investors will today react to the fine-print of the Union Budget for FY21 and the rapidly spreading coronavirus. China’s central bank plans to inject $173.8 billion of liquidity into the markets -- that have been shut since January 23 -- via reverse repo operations on Monday. Further, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has taken steps to limit short-selling activities, news agency Reuters reported. It has issued a verbal directive to brokerages to bar their clients from selling borrowed stocks on February 3.
A total of 76 companies are scheduled to announce their quarter earnings today. IG Petrochemicals, Tata Chemicals, Ujjivan Financial Services, HUDCO,
Australia’s benchmark index opened 0.7 per cent lower, New Zealand shares faltered 1.8 per cent, while Futures for Japan’s Nikkei were slightly higher but still about 500 points below where the index closed on Friday.
In the commodities market, oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by worries about lower demand in the world’s largest oil importer-China. Brent crude was at $55.83 a barrel by 6:17 am, down 79 cents, or 1.4 per cent.
