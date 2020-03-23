JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty plunges over 1,000 pts as India goes into lockdown

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Dalal Street is staring at another day of big red candles as the governments the world over try to control the fast-spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The SGX Nifty plunged over 1,000 points, indicating that the Nifty index may hit the 10 per cent lower circuit at or soon after the open today. If it does, a 45-minute trading halt will follow before trading resumes.

Various state governments announced lockdown in nearly 80 districts across the country as the total number pf confirmed Covid-19 cases inched towards 400. Besides, rail, air, and inter-state bus services have been suspended till March 31.

GLOBAL CUES
 
In a taste of what was to come, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dived 5 per cent to hit lower limit, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 2 per cent. Brent crude futures slid $1.68 to $25.30 a barrel as lockdown across the globe is set to hit oil demand.

