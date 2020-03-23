- Corobavirus: MFs ask Sebi for more time in meeting debt scheme norms
- 90% of schemes in midcap category fare better than their benchmarks
- Buyback proposals to bump up Street sentiment around the stock: Experts
- Stock market rout: Is now the time to bottom fish large-cap stocks?
- Markets to operate normally today: Sebi amid reports of shutdown
- Terror attacks in 1993 and 2008: Two instances when the BSE, NSE were shut
- MCX permits members to use terminals from home till April 30
- Non-life insurance premium rises 14% to Rs 1.73 trn during April-February
- Eight of top-10 companies witness combined loss of Rs 3.63 trn in m-cap
- Covid-19 to continue to dictate market trends next week: Analysts
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty plunges over 1,000 pts as India goes into lockdown
The Dalal Street is staring at another day of big red candles as the governments the world over try to control the fast-spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The SGX Nifty plunged over 1,000 points, indicating that the Nifty index may hit the 10 per cent lower circuit at or soon after the open today. If it does, a 45-minute trading halt will follow before trading resumes.
Various state governments announced lockdown in nearly 80 districts across the country as the total number pf confirmed Covid-19 cases inched towards 400. Besides, rail, air, and inter-state bus services have been suspended till March 31.
In a taste of what was to come, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dived 5 per cent to hit lower limit, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 2 per cent. Brent crude futures slid $1.68 to $25.30 a barrel as lockdown across the globe is set to hit oil demand.
