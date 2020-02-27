JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a lower opening for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investor concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus outside China will continue to be the leading factor for the markets. The number of new coronavirus infections inside China was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday. Asia reported hundreds of new cases and Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first infection.

Adding to the cautious mood on the Dalal Street will be the expiry of the February series derivative contracts today.

GLOBAL CUES
 
Meanwhile, the sell-off in global equity markets continued. In the US, the Wall Street reversed earlier gains on Wednesday to end lower for the fifth straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124 points, the S&P 500 dropped 12 points, while the Nasdaq Composite added 15 points.

Asian share markets slipped on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded either side of flat. Australia's ASX 200 was 0.5 per cent lower and Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent. The SGX Nifty also indicated a negative start to the day for Sensex and Nifty.

(With inputs from Reuters)

