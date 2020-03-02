- Markets on edge: Weak economic data, Coronavirus spook investors further
- Currency traders see no reason to panic due to coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus impact: Most global markets have seen huge value erosion
- Street signs: SBI Cards IPO, large-sized advisors eye mergers, and more
- Coronavirus outbreak: Market valuations may fall further, say experts
- Coronavirus impact: Investors can buy good stocks but in limited quantities
- FPIs invest Rs 6,554 cr in markets in February over weak data, coronavirus
- India can fill up export space vacated by China over coronavirus: Assocham
- Coronavirus to set market trend, investors keep tabs on outbreak: Analysts
- S&P 500 drops for 7th day, posts biggest weekly fall since 2008 crisis
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a green start for benchmark indices
The spread of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy will be the top triggers for the Indian stock markets today while investors will also react to India's GDP growth rate numbers published on Friday after market hours. India’s economy expanded by 4.7 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, a marginal increase from 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter.
Moroever, India Manufacturing PMI numbers for February is slated to be released today.
SBI CARDS IPO
In the primary market, the initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Servies will open today. The company expects to raise around Rs 10,341 crore from the IPO with most brokerages recommending 'subscribe' to the issue. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Globally, stock futures plummeted on Monday as investors were rattled by weekend data from China. Futures for Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2 per cent. while Australia was down 2 per cent and New Zealand shares slipped 3.2 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices pared losses on Monday as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak. Brent crude was at $50.32 a barrel, up 1.3 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
