- Oil prices climb with Opec+ signalling more gradual supply hike
- Tesla stock trading pattern looks bleak after tough start to 2021
- Markets extend losses for fourth day; Bajaj Finserv falls over 2%
- Asset managers flag off concerns over steep run-up in mid-, small-cap space
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 1: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Avenue Supermarts, Info Edge in contention for inclusion in Nifty 50
- Sebi seeks to relax norms of issue of shares with 'superior voting rights'
- Shree Renuka Sugars becomes the most valuable sugar co; up 326% in 3 months
- Shares of Bajaj Auto gain nearly 3% after big jump in June sales
- Happiest Minds hits new high, rallies 103% so far in current fiscal
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Sensex, Nifty
The RBI expects bad debts in the Indian banking system to rise steeply by the end of this fiscal year, but at a rate not as alarmingly high as it was anticipated a year ago
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty50
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: Early trends on the SGX Nifty indicate that the domestic benchmark indices might open Friday's trading with slim gains.
Back home, auto stocks will continue to remain in focus on Friday as more companies will come out with their vehicle sales data for June. Besides, investors will track the Rupee's trajectory, oil price movement, and the monsoon updates.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects bad debts in the Indian banking system to rise steeply by the end of this fiscal year, but at a rate not as alarmingly high as it was anticipated a year ago, and banks this time are better fortified with capital, according to the half yearly Financial Stability Report (FSR).READ MORE
Global cues
All three major US stock indexes ended the session of the second half of the year in positive territory, with the S&P500 reaching its sixth consecutive all-time closing high. The Dow rose 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.52 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.13 per cent.
The Asian markets were also largely higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei trading 0.34 per cent up, while Australia's ASX200 and Korea's Kospi gained 0.25 per cent, each. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9 per cent
In commodities, oil prices rose roughly 2 per cent on Thursday and the Brent crude settled at $75.84 a barrel, up 1.6 per cent. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies(OPEC+) delayed its ministerial meeting until Friday to hold more talks on oil output policy, after the United Arab Emirates blocked a plan for an immediate reduction in supply cuts.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More