MARKET LIVE: MARKETS, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, oil, rupee, yes bank, pfc

Fresh negative developments on the US-Iran front tensions will likely prompt the Indian equity to open in the red today. In the early hours, Iran launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq, hours after the funeral of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US drone strike has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. As a result, oil prices rose sharply with US crude futures (WTI) rising nearly $3 or almost 5 per cent, to $65.50 a barrel.

Back home, government on Tuesday forecast 5 per cent growth for the current financial year, the slowest pace in 11 years, which will likely prompt the finance minister to opt for extra fiscal stimulus when she presents the Union Budget next month. READ MORE

GLOBAL MARKETS

US stock futures slumped along with Asian equities on escalating tensions in the Middle East while Treasuries and the yen rose as haven assets caught a bid. Gold prices surged above $1,600 an ounce to the highest level in more than six years.