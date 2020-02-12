- NSE adds 3 mn investors in 2019, looks to touch 50-mn mark in 3 years
- Sebi issues show cause notices to NSE over appointment of Anand Subramanian
- Muted outlook, margin pressures may dent Motherson Sumi's prospects
- Moody's cuts IndusInd Bank's outlook to negative over asset deterioration
- Govt seeks 270 days more to complete resolution for 105 IL&FS group firms
- Green bond sub-component issuance will reach $300 bn this year: Moody's
- Stock broking scandal: Karvy withdraws appeals against NSE, Sebi in SAT
- Tax sops may turn depository receipts more attractive for foreign investors
- The hunt for directors' special: Tough for UCBs to form board of management
- Veterans script a new plot in shadow banking, raise Rs 4,000 cr in equity
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; SBI, IndusInd Bank in focus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian equities are expected to follow Asian markets Wednesday on expectations that worst may be behind for China regarding Coronavirus. Beijing's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday that the outbreak could be over by April as the country reported the lowest number of new cases since January 31.
Domestically, investors would watch out for the Industrial Production data for December 2019 and household inflation rate for January 2020, scheduled to be declared later today, to gauge whether or not the economy has troughed out.
EARNINGS ALERT
About 486 companies, including Ashok Leyland, IRCTC, and Hindalco, are slated to report their December quarter earnings today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares nudged higher on Wednesday even as the prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.27 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.45 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones was flat, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday.
