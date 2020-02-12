JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; SBI, IndusInd Bank in focus

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
Indian equities are expected to follow Asian markets Wednesday on expectations that worst may be behind for China regarding Coronavirus. Beijing's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday that the outbreak could be over by April as the country reported the lowest number of new cases since January 31.

Domestically, investors would watch out for the Industrial Production data for December 2019 and household inflation rate for January 2020, scheduled to be declared later today, to gauge whether or not the economy has troughed out.

EARNINGS ALERT

About 486 companies, including Ashok Leyland, IRCTC, and Hindalco, are slated to report their December quarter earnings today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares nudged higher on Wednesday even as the prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.27 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.45 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones was flat, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh