MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start; Astrazeneca in focus
Stocks of diagnostic and healthcare tests firms like Thyrocare, Metropolis Healthcare, and Dr Lal Path Labs would be under investors' radar today
The SGX Nifty was trading 36 points higher at 12,989 levels at 7:30 AM, indicating a positive open for the Indian markets today amid favourable global cues. Amid lack of any other key domestic trigger, investors might choose to stick to stock-specific moves.
Asian stocks opened higher on Tuesday as Covid-19 vaccine progress shored up global sentiment and US President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition. The S&P 500 futures gained 0.5 per cent in early Asian trade while Japan’s Nikkei was 1.8 per cent higher and Australia’s ASX 200 1.11 per cent stronger.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to today review the Covid-19 situation with the Chief Ministers. He will also discuss the rollout of the vaccine programme in the states.
Stocks of diagnostic and healthcare tests firms would be under investors' radar after the Maharashtra government on Monday said all air and rail passengers arriving from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa need to carry Covid-19 test report before entering the state.
Those gains followed an upbeat Wall Street session that was driven by positive vaccine news. AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than its rivals, could be as much as 90 per cent effective.
Overall, the Dow rose 1.12 per cent, the S&P 500 gained or 0.56 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite added only 0.22 per cent.
