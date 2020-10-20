- Outlook promising for steel makers on positive China data, rising demand
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty dips 40 points; HDFC Life, Britannia in focus
Catch all the live market updates here HUL, L&T Infotech, and Bombay Dyeing among companies set to report quarterly numbers today
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian markets are likely to open lower today, with the SGX Nifty signalling an open at around 11,870 levels, down 40 points. However, investor sentiment may turn favourable after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday refused to rule out one more stimulus to perk up demand in the economy.
Besides these, market participants will focus on corporate results and stock-specific developments. Private sector life insurer HDFC Life’s standalone profit rose 5.6 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY21 to Rs 326 crore and Britannia posted a healthy 23 per cent increase in net profit for the September quarter at Rs 495 crore as compared to the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Today, a total of 26 companies including Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and Bombay Dyeing are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings. Analysts expect a strong recovery in HUL's essentials and discretionary categories. However, products focused on premium price and out-of-home consumption will continue to face growth headwinds, they say. READ MORE
Asian indices too were trading under pressure on Tuesday. In early trade, Australian stocks dipped at the open while MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong slipped 0.33 per cent each.
